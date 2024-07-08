Doha, Qatar: Hamad Port, Doha Port, and Ruwais Port handled 706,983 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers in the first half (H1/January to June) of 2024 registering a growth of 12 percent compared to the same period last year, supported by 24 percent rise in transshipment at Hamad Port.

The ports also recorded a rise of 39 percent in RORO units, and a 22 percent rise in livestock in H1, Mwani Qatar posted on its X platform.

During the first six months of this year the three ports received 1,323 vessels. Meanwhile, the general and bulk cargo shipments stood at 931,465 tonnes and the ports handled 55,944 RORO units, 358,201 heads of livestock and 171,158 tonnes of building materials in the review period.

The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The number of ships calling on Qatar’s three ports stood at 647 in the first quarter of this year, while the ports received 367,350 tonnes of general and bulk cargo shipments, 19,200 units of RORO vehicles, 221,125 heads of livestock and 142,886 tonnes of building materials in the review period.

Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports achieved the second-highest monthly container handling rate in June 2024 with over 144,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, marking a 51 percent increase over the same period last year.

This growth was accompanied by a rise in handling volumes of general and bulk cargo, livestock, RORO and vessels by 163 percent, 149 percent, 108 percent and 23 percent respectively.

The containers handled through the three ports stood at 144,884 tonnes in June 2024. The ports received 242 vessels while the general and bulk cargoes, RORO, livestock and building materials handled during the same period accounted for 56,934 tonnes, 15,680 units, 59,129 heads and 22,504 tonnes respectively.

Meanwhile, QTerminals, a terminal operating company of Hamad Port stated on its X platform recently, “We achieved the second highest month with 144,749 TEUs in June 2024. We also hit a new milestone with 248,564 tonnes and 15,644 units, marking it the highest RORO units and tonnes handled at the port ever.”

Qatar’s main gateway to world trade, Hamad Port is classified as one of the largest ports in the Middle East with a capacity of 7.5 million standard containers annually and is one of the most important long-term projects that embody Qatar National Vision 2030, which is a tributary to social, economic, environmental and human development in Qatar.

