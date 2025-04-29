South Africa’s logistics and transport sector is navigating a rapidly evolving landscape as consumers increasingly demand faster, more transparent, and personalised delivery services.

The expectation for instant, real-time updates and seamless digital interactions has placed mounting pressure on logistics providers to enhance both operational efficiency and customer experience year-round.

Julie Barlow, key account executive at Infobip, unpacks how local logistics companies can stay competitive by leveraging omnichannel messaging tools, AI-driven chatbots, and real-time communication strategies.

From emulating the customer-centric approach of ridesharing and food delivery apps to reducing operational costs through automation, Barlow offers actionable insights for a sector in continuous transformation.

How can logistics companies adapt their communication strategies to meet the demand for rapid, same-day delivery?

Logistics companies can adapt their communication strategies to meet the demand for rapid, same-day delivery by focusing on speed, transparency, and customer engagement. Companies must provide round-the-clock customer support, ensuring assistance is always available to address enquiries, resolve issues, and manage delivery challenges. Implementing chatbots for immediate responses outside regular hours can also enhance customer satisfaction.

Logistics organisations should ideally implement real-time tracking and alerts, and can do this by using GPS, IoT, and tracking software to offer customers live updates on their deliveries. Automated SMS, WhatsApp, or push notifications can inform customers at each logistical stage, including processing, dispatch, or any possible delays. Consistent messaging needs to be considered across all platforms, websites, mobile apps, customer support, and email communication.

After delivery, companies should ask customers for feedback about the service as this can help improve the delivery experience and maintain trust, which is essential in a competitive same-day delivery market. Furthermore, companies can use customer feedback to adapt communication strategies and address issues that arise frequently.

Julie Barlow, Key Account Executive, Infobip

What are the key benefits of using omnichannel messaging tools like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger in the logistics sector?

Integrating WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger into logistics operations enhances engagement, reduces costs, and streamlines operations, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction. These platforms provide a personalised, real-time customer experience which enables logistics businesses to stay competitive.

Key benefits include:

• Enhanced customer engagement: Real-time communication and convenience, as customers prefer familiar platforms for updates and queries.

• Improved customer service: 24/7 availability through chatbots, quick responses, and reduced wait times for better customer satisfaction.

• Cost-effective communication: Lower call centre costs and scalable support, allowing one agent to handle multiple chats at once.

• Personalised interaction: Direct, one-on-one communication and tailored updates create a more personal and customised experience.

• Real-time tracking: Instant delivery updates and proactive communication about delays help manage expectations.

• CRM integration: Seamless integration with CRM systems for personalised service and valuable data collection to improve operations.

• Higher customer satisfaction: Faster resolution of issues and ease of use, since many customers are already familiar with these apps.

• Increased trust and loyalty: Transparent communication builds trust, leading to stronger customer loyalty. Additionally, customers have more confidence in their safety and security when dealing with a business that has already been verified by companies like Meta.

• Marketing and promotions: Send targeted offers, updates, and promotional content to increase retention and enhance branding.

• Reduced dependency on email and phone: Messaging platforms reduce the reliance on traditional communication channels, offering faster, more efficient interactions.

• Increased automation: Chatbots automate common tasks, improving efficiency and reducing errors.

How can logistics providers mirror the success of ridesharing and food delivery platforms in terms of communication and customer engagement?

Logistics providers can learn from ridesharing and food delivery platforms, which offer real-time updates, transparency, and customer-centric experiences.

• Real-time tracking and notifications: Like Uber and Bolt, logistics companies should offer precise tracking, estimated delivery times, and delay alerts to keep customers informed.

• Seamless digital experience: Investing in user-friendly mobile apps for booking, tracking, and support enhances convenience.

• Proactive updates: Automated notifications at every shipment stage reduce customer enquiries and improve satisfaction.

• Personalisation: Using customer data to tailor communication and offer customised solutions builds loyalty.

• Two-way communication: Integrated chat features allow customers to resolve issues quickly, increasing engagement.

• Customer feedback integration: Gathering post-delivery feedback helps refine services and address concerns.

• Scalability through AI: AI-driven dynamic routing and predictive analytics optimise delivery efficiency, ensuring faster, more affordable service.

Ultimately, clarity, convenience and control are the key drivers of ridesharing and food delivery success and should be embedded into logistics operations.

How do chatbots and virtual assistants improve customer experience and help streamline operations in logistics?

Chatbots and virtual assistants can revolutionise the logistics industry by improving customer service, increasing efficiency, and reducing operational costs.

• 24/7 availability and instant responses: Customers can access shipment updates or pricing information anytime, without waiting.

• Multilingual support and proactive updates: Chatbots eliminate language barriers and keep customers informed at all times.

• Automation of routine tasks: Chatbots handle tracking requests, FAQs, and documentation assistance, freeing human agents for complex queries.

• Data collection and system integration: AI-powered assistants integrate with CRM and inventory management systems, optimising delivery routes and reducing delays.

• Cost efficiency: Chatbots manage high-demand periods without requiring additional staffing.

Industry leaders across the globe already use AI-powered chatbots for tracking and customer service, setting a strong precedent for digital transformation in logistics.

What role do real-time updates play in improving operational efficiency and reducing costs for logistics companies?

Real-time updates are crucial for logistics companies to improve efficiency and minimise costs.

• Enhanced visibility: Companies gain real-time insights into shipments, trucks, and inventory, enabling faster decision-making and dynamic route adjustments.

• Proactive problem-solving: Immediate notifications allow businesses to address issues before they escalate, reducing delays and penalties.

• Cost savings: Improved route planning lowers fuel and labour costs, while streamlined coordination reduces warehouse expenses.

• Call centre efficiency: With real-time tracking, customers are less likely to contact support, reducing call centre workloads and improving productivity.

Additionally, though implementing real-time tracking requires an initial investment, the return on investment (ROI) is rapid, thanks to operational savings and enhanced customer satisfaction.

How can logistics companies build and retain customer loyalty, especially during high-demand periods?

Customer loyalty in logistics hinges on reliable service, proactive communication, and personalised experiences, especially during hectic high-peak periods.

• Real-time tracking and updates: Keeping customers informed reduces frustration and builds trust.

• Proactive delay management: Offering alternative delivery slots or compensation for delays can mitigate dissatisfaction.

• Personalised service: Recognising repeat customers with exclusive offers or flexible shipping options fosters loyalty.

• Seamless digital experience: User-friendly apps for tracking, booking, and customer support enhance engagement.

• Quick and reliable support: Offering chatbot assistance alongside human agents ensures fast and efficient issue resolution.

• Continuous feedback and improvement: Regularly collecting and acting on customer feedback helps refine services and maintain trust.

A strong customer-first approach ensures long-term loyalty, even in high-demand scenarios.

What challenges do logistics companies face when integrating these technologies, and how can they overcome them?

Implementing new technologies in logistics comes with hurdles such as cost, complexity, resistance to change, and security concerns.

• High initial investment: Advanced tracking systems, AI tools, and app development require capital. Scalable solutions allow gradual adoption without upfront overspending.

• System integration issues: Legacy systems can be difficult to merge with new tech. Collaborating with experienced vendors or consultants ensures smoother transitions.

• Employee and customer resistance: Change can be daunting. Offering comprehensive training and demonstrating how technology simplifies operations fosters buy-in.

• Data security risks: More digital touchpoints mean higher risks of cyber threats. Investing in encryption, secure authentication, and transparent data policies safeguards trust.

Starting small, prioritising essential technology like tracking systems and gradually scaling up helps companies modernise without overwhelming costs or disruptions.

