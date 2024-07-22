Doha, Qatar: Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”), the industry-leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions, and Qatar Steel, the leading steel-making company in Qatar, today signed a 5-year agreement to provide stevedore services that will facilitate importing and exporting the products manufactured by Qatar Steel.

According to the agreement, Milaha will provide Qatar Steel with complete logistic and lifting services, including trailers and forklifts, in addition to manpower to execute tasks efficiently and effectively at Qatar Steel’s berth located at Mesaieed Industrial City (MIC).

Commenting on the agreement, Milaha’s GCEO, Fahad bin Saad Al Qahtani, said: “We are thrilled to sign this agreement with Qatar Steel. This agreement reflects Milaha’s commitment to support national projects, particularly those contributing to the national economy and Qatar’s development. Milaha Logistics Centre of Excellence has a proven track record of supply chain robustness and excited to provide Qatar Steel with the required stevedore services, including the importing and exporting of products to ensure smooth and reliable operations.”

Under the terms of the new agreement, Milaha will leverage its extensive logistics solutions to deliver stevedoring services for the export and import of Qatar Steel’s products, including rebars, billets, and coils. Milaha’s services will include the provision of trailers, forklifts, and skilled manpower, facilitating the timely delivery of Qatar Steel products to destinations worldwide.

On his part, Qatar Steel Managing Director and CEO, Abdulrahman Ali Al Abdulla, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Milaha. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in optimising our import and export operations. We aim to work together to achieve greater efficiency and agility in our global supply chain. This aligns perfectly with our business strategy of expanding our reach into international markets, ultimately contributing to Qatar’s economic growth and solidifying our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers worldwide.”

The agreement signed between Milaha and Qatar Steel will positively promote local steel industries, widening export opportunities and increasing marketing scalability in support of core industries and the local manufacturing sector.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

