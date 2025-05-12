RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced the official launch of three new stations on the Orange Line of the Riyadh Metro on Saturday.



The newly opened stations are Al Malaz, Al Rajhi Grand Mosque, and Khashm Al Aan, marking an expansion in the capital’s public transportation network.



The Orange Line stretches across Riyadh from west to east, running from Jeddah Road to the Second Eastern Ring Road near Khashm Al Aan, covering a total length of 41 kilometers.



The Riyadh Metro is a central component of the capital’s urban transport development plan. It spans six main lines and 176 kilometers, connecting neighborhoods across the city through 85 stations, including eight major hubs that interlink the entire network.



The full operation of all six lines and stations is expected to significantly improve mobility for residents and visitors alike, enhancing connectivity throughout the city. Metro services run daily from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight.



Passengers can plan trips and purchase tickets via the “Darb” mobile app, ticket offices, self-service machines at stations, or through digital payment methods including bank cards, credit cards, smartphones, and smart devices.

