RIYADH — Public bus transport projects across Saudi cities recorded a sharp increase in ridership during the first quarter of 2025, surpassing 23 million passengers in 15 cities, according to quarterly data released by the Transport General Authority (TGA).



The Q1 total represents a 34% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, signaling growing public confidence in bus services as a reliable mobility option that contributes to daily convenience and improved urban quality of life.



In Riyadh, ridership exceeded 15 million, while Makkah saw more than 4 million passengers, bolstered by the Ramadan season and continued expansion of services.



Madinah recorded over 1.3 million passengers, and Jeddah logged more than 1.1 million.



In the Eastern Region (Dammam and Qatif), over 748,000 passengers used public bus services, reflecting ongoing service growth in one of the Kingdom’s largest metropolitan areas.



Qassim saw more than 193,000 riders, Taif recorded over 161,000, and Jazan logged more than 104,000, continuing a rising trend in ridership across various regions.

