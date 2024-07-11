Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s air cargo witnessed upward trajectory in June as air cargo and mail reported a growth of 10.1 percent, taking the total to 214,823 tonnes during June this year as compared to 195,029 tonnes in the same month in last year.

In a post on X platform, Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) revealed yesterday the preliminary air transport statistics for June 2024 indicating a vital boost across all aspects including growth in air cargo and mail as compared to same month last year.

The data showed in June this year an increase of 11.3 percent was registered in aircraft movements as compared to the same month last year. It noted that 23,257 flight movements were recorded in the month while June 2023 witnessed 20,891 aircraft activities.

The number of air passengers also surged by 16.4 percent in June 2024 as compared to the same month in the previous year. The month saw 4.351 million travellers passing through the award-winning Hamad International Airport as compared to the 3.738 million passengers in June 2023.

The substantial increases in aircraft movement and passenger numbers demonstrate positive signs for the region’s economic revival.

Air passenger traffic in Qatar has experienced remarkable growth over the past few years. With the rapid expansion of Hamad International Airport, the country has become a major hub for travelers connecting between Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The airport’s state-of-the-art facilities and top-notch services have attracted airlines from around the world, increasing the country’s connectivity.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) data for May 2024, the global air cargo markets showed continuing strong annual growth in demand.

The total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers, rose by 14.7 percent compared to May 2023 levels (15.5 percent for international operations). This is the sixth consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth.

Meanwhile the capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers increased by 6.7 percent compared to May 2023 (10.2 percent for international operations).

The regional performance data for May of Middle Eastern carriers saw 15.3 percent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in May. The Middle East–Europe market performed particularly well with 33.8 percent annual growth, ahead of Middle East-Asia which grew by 18.6 percent year-on-year. The May capacity increased 2.7 percent year-on-year.

