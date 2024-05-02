Muscat: Salalah and its surrounding regions experienced moderate to heavy rains on Thursday morning, prompting authorities to take preemptive action to ensure safety. On Wednesday competent authorities asked educational institutions to conduct online study operations on Thursday as a precautionary measure in response to the inclement weather.

As the downpour intensified around 11 am, certain educational facilities advised staff members to exercise caution and, if necessary, vacate the premises. This proactive approach aimed to mitigate any potential risks associated with heavy rainfall.

Waterlogging was reported in some low-lying areas in Salalah.

Weather forecasts indicated the likelihood of convective cloud development and thundershowers, potentially accompanied by downdrafts and hail, during the afternoon and evening over the Al Hajar Mountains and adjacent areas, as well as over the Dhofar governorate. Additionally, late-night to early-morning low clouds or fog patches were anticipated along the Arabian Sea coastal areas.

Meanwhile, across other parts of Oman, including Al Mazyouna, Dhofar Governorate, and Al Buraimi, varying degrees of rainfall were observed. The Oman Meteorological Office reported the development and movement of rainy thunderstorm cells along the coasts and deserts of Dhofar, with precipitation ranging from moderate to heavy.

