Qatar called for the protection of educational institutions from attacks in Gaza and all conflict areas.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to UNESCO Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab, during his participation in the 217th session of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which continues until October 18.

HE Dr. Al Hanzab underlined that the participation of Qatar in the 217th session of UNESCO Executive Board is based on its membership of the Heritage Committee, and its commitment to the protection of world heritage and the implementation of the 1972 agreement.

His Excellency pointed out that the real path towards a stable and more just world lies in strengthening education as a basis for development in the least developed societies, the achievement of international human solidarity, and the effective implementing the UN 2030 plans; noting in this regard that the State of Qatar keeps pace with scientific and technical development in a way that helps achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Al Hanzab added that the State of Qatar is keen on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 4 - Education. The Education Above All Foundation, through regional and international partnerships, continues to strive towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by providing quality education and more than 15 million opportunities to educate children and youth in more than 60 countries around the world. Qatar is also working to protect education from attacks. The State participated in organizing a global conference in New York last month to determine the way of reducing attacks on education. The event was held in cooperation between the Education Above All Foundation, the UNESCO and the UNICEF, in the presence of a group of world leaders.

His Excellency also noted Qatar's participation in establishing the Group of Friends for Education in Emergencies, in an effort to contribute with member states to strengthening the role of UNESCO, especially in protecting the right to education from attacks; stressing that there are many regions of the world that need concerted international efforts to protect educational institutions.

Dr. Al Hanzab noted that the State of Qatar will host the Web Summit 2024 which will be an opportunity for the world as thousands of decision-makers, entrepreneurs and investors will gather in Doha to connect the world of technology and drive innovation on a global level.

HE Qatar's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's aspiration to host the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT 2025).

The Executive Board of UNESCO consists of 58 countries chosen in elections held during the organizations General Conference which is held twice a year to discuss the organizations goals and set guidelines for its policies and strategy.

