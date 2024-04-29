Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of discussions between GCC foreign ministers and the US, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing critical regional developments.

During their discussions, Prince Faisal and Secretary Blinken reviewed efforts to enhance Saudi-US relations and exchanged views on the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip, particularly in Rafah. Both parties emphasized the urgency of establishing an immediate ceasefire and ensuring the provision of necessary humanitarian aid to the affected areas in Gaza.

The meeting was attended by key diplomatic figures, including Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, Advisor at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Manal Radwan, and Advisor to the Foreign Minister Mohammed Alyahya.

