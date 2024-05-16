Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah on Thursday pledged that the sector's strategy makers would press ahead with empowering working female personnel due to their dedication.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah was speaking during the inauguration of a forum organized by the KPC, themed "Kuwait has its own women," with the attendance of diplomats. The event marked Kuwaiti Women's Day, falling today.

He expressed pride in the national cadres in the oil sector affirming that regulations at this level renounce discrimination on the bases of origin, gender, language, or religion.

The approach to offer equal opportunities, as adhered to by the KPC, has contributed to increasing the number of Kuwaiti women engineers to some 54 percent of the whole number of engineers working in the corporation.

The Kuwaiti women have succeeded in overcoming all barriers and challenges, securing a presence in all of the sector's divisions.

