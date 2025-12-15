Kuwait-based Mechanical Engineering & Contracting Company has secured a major contract from Kuwait Oil Company for one of its key projects - Manfolds and Group Trunk Lines ( MGT) in country's northern region.

Mechanical Engineering & Contracting Company were awarded the contract by KOC after they emerged the lowest bidder with KD34.7 million (113 million) price beating three others in the race, said KOC in a statement.

These were Combined Group Contracting Company with a bid of KD35.4 million; Sayed Hamid Behbehani & Sons Company with KD39.8 million and Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) with KD40.1 million, it stated.

A major KOC project, the Manfolds and Group Trunk Lines manifold pipeline aims to transport liquids from the wells to gathering centers 29, 30 and 31, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

