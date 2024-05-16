The Global Prompt Engineering Championship, the world’s biggest AI prompt challenge, will be held at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future from 20th-21st May under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

The Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, overseen by the DFF, announced that the final stage of the championship will feature 30 participants across three main categories: Art, Literature, and Coding. These participants were selected from thousands of entries from around 100 countries and will compete for a total prize fund of AED1 million.

The judges for the Global Prompt Engineering Championship were also announced. In the art category, they will include Benedetta Ghione from Art Dubai, Saeed Kharbash from Dubai Culture, and Mazen Abu Najm from Microsoft.

In the literature category, the judges are Mustafa Al Rawi from International Media Investments (IMI), Ahlam Al Bolooki from Emirates Literature Foundation, and Ramesh Chander from Google.

The coding category judges are Ashraf Khan from IBM, Abdul Rahman Al-Mahmoud from the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office, and Ahmed El Sayed from Google.

Saeed Al Falasi, Director of Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, said, “Hosting this global championship in Dubai underscores the importance of nurturing promising talents in generative AI. The competition provides them with a global platform for showcasing their skills and abilities. The Global Prompt Engineering Championship has attracted significant global interest, with thousands of entries from around 100 countries, illustrating the widespread impact of AI across sectors, from manufacturing and science to art and culture.”

On the first day of the Championship participants will compete across four rounds in each category. They will be judged based on speed, quality, innovation, creativity and the accuracy of their content. The top three challengers from each category will qualify for the final stage, which will take place on the second day, where they will compete for a total prize fund of AED1 million.