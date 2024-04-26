QU's ‘Innovators in cProject’ concludes 2023-2024 edition

The “Innovators in Education” project at Qatar University (QU), which aims to recognise and reward innovative approaches to teaching and learning, has been concluded.The collaborative effort between the QU’s College of Education, represented by the National Centre for Educational Development (NCED), the College of Engineering, and the Office of Strategic Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development, was sponsored by ExxonMobil Qatar.The participants were students in universities and colleges, and educators in schools, universities and colleges.More than 210 projects of digital and non-digital teaching aids were received in the initial stage, out of which 130 were shortlisted and 21 reaching the final stage after a round of further eliminations.The closing ceremony was attended by QU president Dr Omar al-Ansari, HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Prof Ibrahim al-Nuaimi, and other dignitaries.In a statement on the occasion, College of Education dean Prof Asmaa al-Attiyah said that the project emerged from a vision to build capacities, instill an entrepreneurial spirit, create an educational environment that supports innovation and creativity, and build professional learning communities that achieve sustainable learning.NCED director Dr Huda Salem al-Kubaisi said that the project provided a stimulating environment and a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences between educators and university students, while promoting innovation in teaching aids, benefitting the education community in general and students in particular.College of Engineering dean Dr Khaled Kamal Naji said that such a project achieves a qualitative leap in education, and promotes intellectual development and constructive cooperation among members of the educational community.“This project is one of the valuable initiatives that have worked to discover educational talents, through the Engineering Innovation and Education Unit at the College of Engineering,” he said. “Educational curricula and assessment, assistive education, engineering education, and e-learning environments all stand to benefit through projects like this.”Dr Saeed al-Banna, director of the Centre of Entrepreneurship and Institutional Excellence at the College of Business and Economics, described the project as a creative platform for innovative products and technology supporting education, some of which can be transformed into nuclei for startups in educational technology.Rashid al-Hajri, vice-president and Strategic Relations and Public and Government Affairs manager at ExxonMobil Qatar, said that the company is supporting this programme for the second year running as it aligns with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Qatar National Development Strategy of building a more educated and motivated talent base that is essential for Qatar’s future success."It also supports the development of innovation that will help drive economic growth through collaboration and quality education," he said.