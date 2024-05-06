Qatar Media Corporation CEO His Excellency Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani received President of Qatar University (QU) Dr Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari and his accompanying delegation of deans of colleges and heads of departments at the university on Sunday.

During the meeting held at the headquarters of the Qatar Media Corporation, aspects of joint cooperation between the corporation and the university were discussed.

They also discussed how the exchange of experiences would contribute to developing the academic media curriculum at the university to keep pace with the requirements of media in light of developments in technology and modern digital media. page 5

