Global hospitality major Hilton and GEMS Wellington School – Qatar (WSQ), a leading educational institution in the country, have signed a MoU in Doha to reinforce the connection between education and the hospitality sector.

The initiative aims at bridging the gap between theory and practice, offering students opportunities for hands-on training, site visits, and the sharing of expertise, combining academic rigor with real-world experience.

Etienne Gailliez, Country General Manager, Hilton, Qatar, said: "At Hilton, we believe in nurturing talent and investing in the future. This partnership with GEMS education reflects our commitment to shaping well-rounded individuals who can thrive in the dynamic hospitality industry.

“This MOU signifies a commitment to intertwining education and hospitality, offering students from GEMS Wellington School – Qatar hands-on training in our renowned hotels. We look forward to a future where our collaboration becomes a model for talent development and economic growth."

David Wilson, Principal/CEO of GEMS Wellington School – Qatar, said: "I am absolutely delighted we have established this unique partnership and even more excited by the possibilities that lie ahead.

“At WSQ, we aspire for excellence in all we do, so being able to partner with a world-class name such as Hilton and collaborate on projects that unite the education and hospitality sectors is ground-breaking.

“Education should be about providing students with high quality, engaging and purposeful learning opportunities that help prepare them for life beyond school. This partnership is a great addition to our outstanding educational programme."

As part of the MoU, Hilton aims to enrich the experience of WSQ students by offering hands-on learning opportunities and organising live cooking sessions by prominent Hilton chefs in the school's Food Technology lab.

Students will also gain practical insights through kitchen tours hosted by Hilton hotels.

Hilton further provides support through summer and winter internship programs for grade 12 and 13 students, including in departments such as sales and marketing, human resources, finance, and food and beverage – admin and service. This initiative is designed to equip students with essential skills for their future careers in the hospitality industry.

Helsa Sanju, a Year 11 student enrolled in WSQ’s Food Technology course, said: "I love the ever-changing world of culinary innovation, influenced by diverse tastes and cultures. The magic of the culinary arts motivates me to contribute to sustainable food practices.

“I want to pursue a career where I can explore different foods, apply scientific methods, and create dishes that inspire our generation.

The collaboration promises to redefine the traditional boundaries of education and set a precedent for innovative partnerships in Qatar's academic and hospitality realms, a statement said.

