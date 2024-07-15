The Museum of the Future has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Youth Authority, aiming to nurture and develop the capabilities of the youth. The strategic partnership seeks to create an enabling environment, empowering youth and maximising their opportunities locally, regionally, and globally across various key sectors.

The MoU was signed at the Museum of the Future, and attended by Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, in the presence of senior officials.

Dr. Al Neyadi emphasised the importance of this partnership, stating, “Continuous cooperation and joint efforts contribute to achieving the aspirations of our visionary leadership. These collaborations transform our ambitious vision into a tangible reality, exemplifying the excellence and leadership we strive for. With robust support aimed at empowering young people and preparing them to become future leaders, we are steadfastly committed to a national approach that fosters a generation equipped with the capabilities and talents needed to excel across various fields. This foundation is essential for driving our construction and development processes forward.”

Al Neyadi explained, “This partnership is a strategic step towards enhancing the empowerment of youth to be key actors in bringing about positive change. This MoU reflects our joint commitment to creating an optimal environment for young people and providing the necessary tools to support their participation in achieving sustainable national development goals."

For his part, Belhoul stated, "Through this partnership with the Federal Youth Authority, we aim to inspire and empower youth by providing practical experiences and educational programs designed to enhance their creativity and encourage them to contribute effectively to comprehensive and sustainable development.

"The Museum of the Future is the ideal destination for preparing tomorrow's generations for a future full of creativity and innovation. It serves as a window into the future and a catalyst for young and promising talents, empowering them to prepare for diverse future opportunities. The museum will also be a source of inspiration and an exceptional platform to provide experiences rich in promising opportunities for our youth, in line with national strategies that aim to ensure the best standards of life and well-being for future generations."

Through this MoU, both parties look forward to collaborating to provide comprehensive opportunities for youth. This includes building their capabilities, enhancing core skills, and enabling opportunities for growth. Additionally, the Museum of the Future and Federal Youth Authority aim to exchange insights, knowledge, and research findings relevant to their respective fields of expertise, as well as organise and host visits and events, and explore the development of new programmes.

Both parties strive to contribute to achieving the "National Youth Agenda 2031", which serves as a roadmap for the bright and prosperous future of youth in the country. This agenda focuses on making Emirati youth a key driver in national economic development, effective contributors to society, and strong adherents to Emirati values and principles to leave a positive impact globally. It also aims to keep pace with the latest technological advancements, equip youth with future skills, and ensure the highest levels of education, health, and quality of life.