Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>More women needed at the...
EDUCATION

More women needed at the foreign policy table: Georgetown University in Qatar

Getty Images/Getty Images
Getty Images/Getty Images
Getty Images/Getty Images

The conference, moderated by GU-Q student Moza al-Hajri, created unique learning opportunities for GU-Q students

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 22, 2024
QATAREDUCATION
PHOTO
A global dialogue hosted by Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) emphasised the role of gender-informed strategies and gender diversity within international institutions to drive better and more equitable foreign policy and outcomes, a statement said.

GU-Q’s “Gender in Foreign Policy” Hiwaraat conference on Thursday engaged the diverse perspectives of distinguished women leaders with pioneering careers in politics and international diplomacy, including Dalia Grybauskaitė, the first female president of Lithuania, who held the office from 2009 to 2019.

“It’s important for the world that women assume greater leadership roles in the diplomatic and political arenas because it is the natural thing and the right thing to happen,” said Dr Safwan Masri, dean of GU-Q. “More than ever, we need more women at the foreign policy table. And I can think of no better expression of GU-Q’s mission and values than today's discussion on gender in foreign policy,” he said highlighting that seven in ten students in the foreign service degree programme at GU-Q are women, with the potential to bring a new gender balance to the diplomatic field.

Ambassador Androulla Kaminara, inaugural Distinguished-Diplomat-in-Residence at GU-Q, said that a 'business as usual' approach in foreign policy is no longer adequate. “The UN Secretary-General has stressed that, despite evidence that women's full participation makes peacebuilding much more effective, the number of women in decision-making roles is falling,” she said. At the current rate of change, she said, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will take 170 years, including SDG 5 - gender equality, integral to all SDGs. “Having this conference in a region where the rate of change concerning gender empowerment is one of the fastest in the world is important,” she noted.

In her video message, HE Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani, Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN, pointed to Qatar’s global leadership in championing women’s rights yet acknowledged the work still ahead. “The role of women in international relations and diplomacy has undergone a significant transformation. Historically, women were largely absent from the decision-making tables of international diplomacy. However, over the decades, the persistent efforts of countless women and advocates for gender equality have dramatically shifted this landscape,” HE Sheikha Alya said. She highlighted Qatar's ongoing efforts, especially through the Group of Friends on Gender Parity, to create more opportunities for women at senior levels within the UN.

The conference’s four thematic sessions connected perspectives from the Global North and Global South and highlighted positive examples of countries actively striving to achieve a gender balance in diplomatic postings, including Lithuania, South Africa and the European Union.

Seasoned women diplomats reflected on the challenges they have faced in their careers in the foreign service, the importance of diversity in decision-making processes, and the role of women in advocating for better policy outcomes. They pointed to the potential role of quota systems, education, and mentoring in creating more access for women at the decision-making level.

Another session highlighted artificial intelligence's opportunities for diplomacy, its value in facilitating decision-making, and the dangers of inherent biases and its weaponisation. The concluding session focused on the devastating, disproportionate impact of conflict on the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Gaza, and the urgency of amplifying the voices of women in peace-building and conflict-resolution processes.

The conference, moderated by GU-Q student Moza al-Hajri, created unique learning opportunities for GU-Q students. An exclusive engagement with Grybauskaitė on the sidelines of the conference offered students firsthand insights into international diplomacy and leadership, the statement added.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

CONFLICT

UN expert warns of mental health risks for Gaza citizens from war

UN expert warns of mental health risks for Gaza citizens from war
UN expert warns of mental health risks for Gaza citizens from war
CONFLICT

Review says UNRWA has 'robust' neutrality steps, issues persist

Review says UNRWA has 'robust' neutrality steps, issues persist
Review says UNRWA has 'robust' neutrality steps, issues persist
TRADE

Iranian president vows to boost trade with Pakistan to $10bln a year

Iranian president vows to boost trade with Pakistan to $10bln a year
Iranian president vows to boost trade with Pakistan to $10bln a year
CONFLICT

Israeli troops storm back into eastern Khan Younis; bodies recovered in hospital ruins

Israeli troops storm back into eastern Khan Younis; bodies recovered in hospital ruins
Israeli troops storm back into eastern Khan Younis; bodies recovered in hospital ruins
SECURITY

Drone attack targeted US forces in Iraq, US official says

Drone attack targeted US forces in Iraq, US official says
Drone attack targeted US forces in Iraq, US official says
UAE

International Humanitarian City rebranded as ‘Dubai Humanitarian’

International Humanitarian City rebranded as ‘Dubai Humanitarian’
International Humanitarian City rebranded as ‘Dubai Humanitarian’
DIPLOMACY

Qatar's emir visits Philippines to meet with Marcos

Qatar's emir visits Philippines to meet with Marcos
Qatar's emir visits Philippines to meet with Marcos
CONFLICT

Israeli military intelligence chief resigns as Gaza pounded

Israeli military intelligence chief resigns as Gaza pounded
Israeli military intelligence chief resigns as Gaza pounded
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Iraq mulls oil refineries in neighboring countries

2.

SHUAA Capital secures agreement from $150mln bond holders, hints at imminent capital injection

3.

Emaar to fix up homes for free damaged in the recent Dubai rains - Mohamed Alabbar

4.

Saudi 2023 industrial investment put at $21.6bln

5.

Saudi Arabia looking to launch a new airline with an Africa focus – report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar Scholarship Programme offers 100 new scholarships, honors outstanding students

2

Qatar to build 14 schools via public private partnership

3

Hilton to offer hands-on training to GEMS Qatar students

4

Texas A&M University to shut down flagship campus in Qatar

5

Education minister in Qatar stresses importance of 'Leadership' programme in developing capacities in schools

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai’s DXB limits arriving flights for next 48 hours

VIDEO: Dubai’s DXB limits arriving flights for next 48 hours
VIDEO: Dubai’s DXB limits arriving flights for next 48 hours

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

PETROCHEMICALS

Aramco in talks to acquire 10% stake in China's Hengli Petrochemical

Aramco in talks to acquire 10% stake in China's Hengli Petrochemical
Aramco in talks to acquire 10% stake in China's Hengli Petrochemical
ECONOMY

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracted MNCs worth $82.84bln in 2023

LNG

TotalEnergies and Oman's OQ announces FID of Marsa LNG project

POWER

Empower connects cooling services at Dubai’s luxury Al Wasl Tower

LATEST NEWS
1

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets in red on geopolitical concerns

2

Egypt to ramp up LNG imports as output drops and summer nears

3

India to test MDH, Everest spices for cancer-causing pesticide, source says

4

UAE residents cut back on luxury items, prioritise spending on health, reveals survey

5

Sharjah stops single-use plastic bag production after ban from Jan 2024

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds