Qatar Scholarship Programme offers 100 new scholarships, honors outstanding students

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 18, 2024
The Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and the General Directorate of Endowments (Awqaf) celebrated the beneficiaries of the Qatar Scholarship programme. This year's event is marked by the introduction of over 100 new scholarship recipients, the commendation of 36 remarkable graduates, and the celebration of 57 students for their academic excellence during the 2023-2024 academic year.
The event drew over 300 attendees, including students and their families, faculty from partner universities and organizations, and dignitaries from several embassies.
The Qatar Scholarship Programme in Qatar (QSQ) aims to provide youth aged 17 to 25, who have spent most of their formative years in Qatar, with access to higher education at Doha-based universities. The QSQ is a needs-based scholarship offered by EAA Foundation, with the support of Waqf Bank for Scientific and Cultural Development at the General Directorate of Endowments.
EAA also collaborates with Silatech to link graduates to employment, ensuring a smooth transition into their professional lives.
On this occasion, HE Director-General of the General Directorate of Endowments Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Thani welcomed the new recruits and congratulated the graduates and top achievers. He highlighted the significant role that the endowment plays in various aspects of life, including religious, educational, health, family, and social spheres. He also expressed profound gratitude for the community partnership with the Education Above All Foundation and all participating universities and institutions, through which the endowment realizes its motto "Endowment is a community partnership."
For his part, EAAs CEO Fahd bin Hamad Al Sulaiti expressed his happiness at this celebratory event, which highlights the achievements made within the framework of the Qatar Scholarship Programme, reflecting the joint efforts towards promoting higher education and supporting youth in Qatar.
EAA tirelessly continues its noble endeavors to achieve its vision of making higher education accessible to every young man and woman, especially the most deprived, to be future leaders and builders of a bright tomorrow. The Qatar Scholarship Programme provides scholarships to 17 to 25-year-olds, who have spent most of their lives in Qatar, to complete their higher education at universities in the country, he said.
This year we celebrate the addition of over 100 new scholarship recipients, commend 36 remarkable graduates, and celebrate 57 students for their academic excellence. This would not have been achieved without the support of Awqaf, expressing his hope to give more students the opportunity to obtain high-quality education, EAA's CEO added.
Director of the Programme Talal Al Hothal, remarked, "Through our collective efforts, EAA empowers countless youths across the globe, championing their right to a robust and secure education. This event not only celebrates our dedication but also cements our commitment to fostering a bright future for Qatar's emerging visionaries and innovators.
Since its inception in 2018, the Qatar Scholarship programme in Qatar has provided more than 210 scholarships for youth in Qatar and aims to provide a total of 500 scholarships by the academic year 2025-2026.
