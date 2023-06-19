Four of Bahrain’s brightest young minds will embark on a journey of a lifetime to represent the kingdom at one of the top space camps in the world.

Mission Team Nine: Bahrain, comprises Hasan Abdulrahman Hashem, Lea Hamad Janahi, Maryam Khaled Alawadi, and Naser Mohamed Alqooti, will be headed for a hands-on astronaut training experience at the US Space and Rocket Centre’s renowned Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama next month.

The teenagers, all aged 17, will be guided by Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency (NSSA) strategic planning and projects management chief Amal Albinali.

The all-expenses-paid Astronaut Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship Programme is aimed at encouraging bright students to explore careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM).

“The four will be Bahrain’s and the Arab world’s ambassadors at the International Space Station (ISS) and we are confident that they are ready to take on all coming their way,” said NSSA chief executive Dr Mohamed Al Aseeri.

“The programmes and activities that the four will be involved in are exact replicas given to spacemen,” he added.

“Upon their safe return home, the four will take up their rightful place as NSSA envoys partnering us in our awareness and educational projects in the country.”

During the week-long space camp, teams will work together to take on a number of challenges, including scuba diving, experiencing weightlessness, rocket-building and zip lining, culminating in a five-hour simulated ISS mission, where they have to repair components and deal with emergencies.

The team was hand-picked from scores of applications from schools across Bahrain, based not just on each member’s proficiency in one or more of the STEAM subjects, but also their chemistry as a bonding and positivity as team players.

Ms Al Binali said the focus was on uniting the four participants during the preparatory courses to enable them to co-ordinate, collaborate and work as an effective unit.

“The team was selected following intense tests and rehabilitation programmes and we would like to applaud parents for their patience and understanding,” she explained.

“In my opinion, we have reached the point of harmonising the team, and its members are capable of taking on multiple tasks and succeeding during the camp.

“The Bahraini mission is the only Arab team to take part in the event and this is something we are very much proud of.”

Tom Kallman, chief executive of Kallman Foundation, who started the scholarship in honour of his friend, the late NASA astronaut Al Worden, arranged for Bahrain to take part in the camp.

Mr Kallman made the announcement at the Endeavour Scholarship Awards Ceremony during the Bahrain International Airshow 2022 (BIAS) at the Sakhir Air Base in November last year.

Al Worden was the Apollo 15 Command Module pilot and a global STEAM advocate, and the scholarship hopes to take his legacy forward.

The scholarship is being organised in association with the NSSA, Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry and BIAS.

At the ceremony, the members of the galactic gang received special jackets, similar to those astronauts receive upon being picked for a space mission.

