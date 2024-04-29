Bahrain Development Bank (BDB), the leading bank supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the kingdom, has launched export/supply chain finance services for SMEs.

Offered in partnership with Export Bahrain, this service aims to empower entrepreneurs in the vital SME sector with global business expansion by facilitating international product and service exports.

The partnership agreement establishes a framework for providing competitive interest rate financing to address the capital requirements of Bahraini SMEs seeking to seize international business opportunities and expand their global reach.

This cost-effective financing solution bridges the export financing gap for growing businesses by offering them the necessary liquidity to cover operational export costs. The initiative aligns with the 2022-2026 Strategy of the SMEs Development Board.

BDB Group chief executive Dalal Al Qais said, “Supporting the local and international growth of Bahraini companies, particularly SMEs, is pivotal to our mission. We are committed to designing financial solutions and facilities tailored to the specific needs of our clients.”

“This new financing product, developed collaboratively with Export Bahrain, aims to support the global expansion of SME projects and businesses. Through this partnership, we aspire to enable SMEs to access export financing at preferential rates, ultimately improving their production lines and enhancing their competitiveness in international markets,” she added.

Also commenting was Safa Abdulkhaliq, chief executive of Export Bahrain, who said the agency remains dedicated to developing solutions that address the diverse export challenges faced by the business sector.

“We are actively strengthening our capabilities through partnerships with various local institutions, ensuring that our services and solutions remain the preferred choice for exporters across all business sectors,” she added.

“We are confident that this strategic alliance with BDB will provide Bahraini SMEs with accessible and affordable financial solutions to support their supply chains and expand their product and service reach by capitalising on global trade opportunities.”

BDB has advised its SME clients interested in leveraging international trade growth opportunities through supply chain financing to contact Export Bahrain on 17383999.