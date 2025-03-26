The Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) has released its February 2025 foreign trade report, which encompasses data on trade balance, imports, national origin exports, and re-exports.

As per the report, the value of non-oil imports has increased by eight per cent, reaching BD515 million in February 2025 in comparison with BD475m for the same month in 2024. The top 10 countries for imports recorded 71pc of the total value of imports.

According to the report, Australia ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD79m (15.3pc), followed by China with BD77m (15pc) and Brazil with 43m (8pc).

Aluminium oxide was recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD90m (17pc), followed by non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates with BD29m (6pc) and parts for aircraft engines being the third with BD25m (5pc).

On the other hand, the total value of non-oil exports (national origin) decreased by 0.3pc to reach BD336m during February 2025, compared to BD337m for the same month in 2024. The top 10 countries in exports (national origin) accounted for 73pc of the exports (national origin) value.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for non-oil exports (national origin) with BD73m (22pc). The United States was second with BD46m (14pc) and the UAE was third with BD35m (10pc).

Unwrought aluminium alloys recorded as the top products exported in February 2025 with BD115m (34pc), followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrated alloys with a value of BD38m (11pc) and urea whether or not in aqueous solution with BD22m (7pc).

The total value of non-oil re-exports decreased by 8pc to reach BD58m during February 2025, compared to BD63m for the same month in 2024. The top 10 countries in re-exports accounted for 83pc of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD19m (33pc) followed by Saudi Arabia with BD13m (22pc) and Luxembourg with BD5m (9pc).

As per the report, turbo-jets was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD7m (12pc), followed by smartphones with BD4.3m (7.4pc), and four-wheel drive came third with BD3.8m (6.6pc).

As for the trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit was recorded at BD121m in February 2025 compared to a deficit of BD75m in February 2024.

