Muscat: The one-day symposium on economic and financial integration between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain held under the auspices of Dr Saleh bin Saeed al Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, discussed opportunities and challenges in enhancing the bilateral economic ties between the two countries and better vistas for better economic ties at the National Bank of Oman Hall in Al Athaiba.

Organised by the Omani-Bahraini Friendship Society in cooperation with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Sultanate of Oman and the Omani Economic Society, the symposium, titled ‘Economic and Financial Integration between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain,’ is part of the symposiums of the 25th Economic Council of the Omani Economic Society, on Monday.

Adnan Ahmed Yousef, Chairman of the Bahrain Banks Association joined the symposium from the Kingdom of Bahrain along with Saud bin Ahmed al Nahari, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman-Bahrain Investment Company; and Engineer Hamad bin Mohammed al Wahaibi, economic and financial experts from the Sultanate of Oman. Al-Wahaibi is Vice President of the Omani Economic Association, and the dialogue was moderated by Dr Ahmed Saeed Kashoub, Head of the Investment Sector for Financial Markets and Head of the Index Office for Financial and Economic Consultations.

The symposium further delved into five themes, such as ‘The Current Reality of Economic and Financial Relations between the Two Brotherly Countries,’ ‘Available Opportunities for Enhancing Economic and Financial Integration,’ ‘The Role of the Private Sector in Promoting Economic Integration between the Two Brotherly Countries’ (The Oman-Bahrain Investment Company as a Model), ‘The Future Vision for Enhancing Economic and Financial Integration between the Two Brotherly Countries,’ and finally, ‘Practical Solutions and Proposals.

This symposium was held in light of the fraternal, close, and historical relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples, which reflect the sincere desire and keenness of the wise leaderships of both countries, and their lofty directives to develop and nurture relations in all fields, to achieve the highest levels of coordination, cooperation, and rapprochement, and to achieve integration between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This symposium also aimed to maximise the volume of trade exchange between the two brotherly countries, review investment opportunities in both countries, and discuss challenges and develop solutions, to advance sustainable development and establish partnerships between the two sides in various economic fields.

Dr Juma bin Ahmed al Kaabi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Sultanate of Oman, considered the organisation of this symposium at this time to be one of the fruitful outcomes of the state visit of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman in January of this year. He emphasised that the objectives of this symposium reflect the outcomes of the Kingdom of Bahrain's Vision 2030 and the Sultanate of Oman's Vision 2040.

Rudaina bint Amer al Hajri, President of the Omani-Bahraini Friendship Association, indicated that organising this symposium was the first fruit of cooperation between the Friendship Association and the Omani Economic Association, and also the fruit of cooperation and coordination between the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Sultanate of Oman.

Kabeer Yousuf 2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

