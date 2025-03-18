The total value of Bahrain’s non-oil exports (national origin) increased slightly by 0.3% to reach BD351 million ($931.6 millon) during January 2025, compared to BD350 million for same month in 2024.

The top 10 countries in exports accounted for 74% of the exports value, according to Information & eGovernment Authority’s (iGA) January 2025 Foreign Trade report, which encompasses data on trade balance, Imports, national origin exports and re-exports.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for non-oil exports (national origin) with BD79 million (23%). The United Arab Emirate was second with BD42 million (12%) and Qatar was third with BD40 million (11%).

Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed recorded as the top products exported in January 2025 with BD92 million (26%), followed by unwrought aluminum alloys with a value of BD56 million (16%) and processed cheese not grated or powdered with BD22 million (6%).

Imports down

The value of Bahrain’s non-oil imports decreased 7% reaching to BD496 million in January 2025 in comparison with BD535 million for same month in 2024.

The top 10 countries for imports recorded 72% of the total value of imports. Australia ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD92 million (19%), followed by China with BD74 million (15%) and the United Arab Emirate with 37 million (7%).

Other aluminum oxide recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD86 million (17%), followed by non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates with BD28 million (6%) and private cars being the third with BD21 million (4%).

Re-exports up 6%

The total value of non-oil re-exports increased by 6% to reach BD71 million during January 2025, compared to BD67 million for same month in 2024.

The top 10 countries in re-exports accounted for 84% of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD26 million (37%), followed by Saudi Arabia with BD16 million (23%) and Qatar with BD4 million (6%).

As per the report, gold ingots was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD5.9 million (8.3%), followed by Smartphones worth BD5.6 million (7.9%), and four-wheel drive vehicles came third with BD5.5 million (7.7%).

As for the Trade Balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit was BD74 million compared to a deficit of BD118 million in January 2024. - TradeArabia News Service

