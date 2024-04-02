Bahrain, represented by the National Space Science Agency (NSSA), took part in the fourth edition of the SPACEtalks Conference held at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in the UK, at the invitation of the European Space Agency (ESA).

The conference discussed significant developments and discoveries in space technology, laws, and strategies.

Prominent scientists, experts, and decision-makers from the public and private sectors, along with academics and researchers from various countries worldwide, participated in the conference.

NSSA head of the satellite image and data analysis laboratory Roya Bubshait reviewed the space sector’s development in the kingdom in light of the comprehensive development process under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad, supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Ms Bubshait at the ESA

She shared successful stories of projects implemented using big data for Earth observation and employing artificial intelligence (AI) techniques for processing and analysis.

She expressed pride in representing Bahrain at this global event and highlighted the importance of this opportunity in exchanging expertise with important figures in the field.