National Space Science Agency (NSSA) chief executive Dr Mohammed Al Aseeri yesterday received Indian scientist Dr Apathukatha Sivathanu Pillai, former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief controller, and BrahMos Aerospace’s founder CEO and former managing director.

Dr Al Aseeri affirmed NSSA’s keenness on enhancing co-operation with India in the space science and application sector.

He commended the ongoing co-operation with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) through the two previous memorandums of understanding, which provided advanced training opportunities for the Bahrain space team.

He highlighted NSSA’s previous projects and those that will be implemented in the near future.

The NSSA chief also requested that a technical delegation from the agency visit Isro’s facilities and those of the most prominent companies specialising in the space sector during the first half of next year to develop co-operation in the space sector.

The Indian delegation commended the advanced level of analytical studies carried out by the Bahrain space agency using satellite data and images.