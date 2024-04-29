A new depression is developing over the Arabian Peninsula, which is expected to lead to unstable weather conditions in Bahrain over the coming days, the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry said in a statement on its social media platforms yesterday.

The uncertain conditions, which include scattered rain at intervals and the occasional thunderstorm, are expected to begin tomorrow evening and continue all the way until the early hours of Saturday.

The ministry further stated that due to the unpredictability of weather this time of year, it is not currently possible to predict whether the conditions will include heavy rainfall.

Bahrain witnessed its second heaviest rainfall since records began, with an average rainfall of 67.6mm recorded on April 15 and 16.