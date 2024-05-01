People in Bahrain have been warned to be cautious as scattered rain showers and strong winds are expected to affect the kingdom late today and may become thundery tomorrow and early Thursday at intermittent intervals with varying intensity.

The meteorological directorate said the expected showers will be accompanied by strong wind gusts reaching up to 40 knots at times.

Capital Municipality director-general Mohammed Saad Al Sahli confirmed that all four municipalities are working together to raise the level of preparedness to better deal with the weather conditions and reduce the accumulation of rainwater and any damage that it may cause.

A comprehensive review has been planned to reduce the amount of rainwater and control traffic flow, services, and other facilities to ensure safety. Authorities also affirmed that emergency rain teams have been set up to ensure the readiness of machines such as tankers and water pumps.

This came during a field tour conducted by municipality authorities from all four governorates to take a closer look at preparations and ensure all plans put in place are effective and ready.

Earlier this month, emergency teams had worked around the clock to clear flooded roads and highways as torrential rains wreaked havoc across the kingdom. Government officials were out and about assessing the damage following reports that shops and houses were inundated or partially destroyed.

Tankers were also deployed across all the governorates to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).