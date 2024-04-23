The Cabinet yesterday reviewed achievements following His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s directives to assess flood-related damage to compensate those affected, identify areas adversely affected by the rainfall, and develop sustainable infrastructural and drainage solutions, in line with best practices.

This came as Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa chaired the weekly Cabinet Meeting at Gudaibiya Palace.

The Cabinet reviewed the report submitted by the Interior Minister, chairman of the Civil Defence Council, regarding the efforts of ministries and other authorities in responding to the recent heavy rainfall.

The Cabinet praised the outcomes of the meeting that took place between His Majesty King Hamad and Jordanian King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein. The Cabinet emphasised the importance of the King’s visit to Jordan in furthering economic co-operation between the two countries.

The Cabinet underscored the importance of the official talks held between His Majesty the King and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, noting the outcomes of the visit in bolstering bilateral co-operation across the economic and security sectors, and to further joint co-ordination in facing current regional challenges.

The Cabinet discussed several memorandums during the meeting, approving the following:

1. A memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for legal and legislative affairs regarding the implementation of the private clinic building project at Salmaniya Medical Complex.

2. A memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for legal and legislative affairs on the government’s response to three proposals and two laws submitted by Parliament and a law submitted by the Shura Council.

The Cabinet also took note of the following ministerial reports:

1. Outcomes of the kingdom’s participation in the second GCC-Central Asia Joint Ministerial Meeting on Strategic Dialogue.

2. Outcomes of the official visit made by the Foreign Minister to Palestine.

3. Outcomes of the kingdom’s participation in the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

4. Outcomes of the kingdom’s participation in the Our Ocean Conference.

5. Outcomes of the kingdom’s participation in the 14th session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency and related meetings.

6. Outcomes of the kingdom’s participation in the ECOSOC Youth Forum.