Weather warnings were issued by the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry as adverse conditions hit the kingdom last night.Thunder followed by strong gusts and scattered rains hit parts of the kingdom, prompting authorities to urge people to stay safe.The conditions reportedly came towards the kingdom from the eastern parts of Saudi Arabia, bringing with it very strong winds in some parts of the kingdom.

Some flights into the kingdom were affected by severe turbulence, with at least one of them unable to land at Bahrain International Airport due to the difficult conditions.The GDN spoke to a Bahraini passenger, Kader Abdulgaffar, from an Air Arabia flight G9105 from Sharjah to Bahrain, who shared his experience on board while approaching the kingdom.“We were supposed to depart from Sharjah at 7.20pm UAE time, but we got delayed by almost an hour and instead left at around 8.10pm,” the man from Isa Town said.“As we approached Bahrain International Airport, things got really bad suddenly.

“The plane started shaking violently because of turbulence and almost everyone on the plane, including men, women and children started screaming and panicking.“The pilot tried to land, but as we approached the runway, the pilot stated it was not possible due to weather conditions.“He had to attempt another landing, and ended up making a u-turn to navigate past the weather conditions.“The plane started shaking again as we approached the runway for the second time, but luckily we were able to land with no issues this time.“The pilot apologised for what happened, we were supposed to land around 7.20pm Bahrain time, but only reached at 8.17pm.”

