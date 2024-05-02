SOME neighbourhoods across Bahrain were flooded once again as the kingdom experienced intermittent showers accompanied by lightning, thunder and strong gusts of wind yesterday.

Tankers and pumps were deployed to clear waterlogged roads in Juffair, Isa Town, Saar, Bani Jamra, Maqaba and Barbar, among other areas.

The Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry said the unsettled weather will continue today with thundery showers at intermittent intervals and at varying intensity. People were urged to exercise caution.

It added that the expected showers will be accompanied by strong wind gusts reaching 50 knots at times.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak visited several areas across the country last night to inspect the work of emergency crews in mitigating the impact of rain.

Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj also visited several localities to review efforts by officials as they worked to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on main roads and tunnels as well as deal with accumulated rainwater.

The Interior Ministry said the Public Security was co-ordinating with all police directorates, Civil Defence and traffic authorities in handling reports related to rainwater accumulation, and taking the necessary measures to protect lives and property.

Traffic patrols were helping motorists to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, handling accidents and towing broken down vehicles while the General Administration of Civil Defence responded to reports related to incidents of falling trees, lighting poles and occurrences of electrical short circuits. Pumps were being used to deal with accumulated rainwater in co-operation with the ministries of Works and Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture.

The Interior Ministry stressed the importance of citizens and residents adhering to safety instructions and following the official instructions to preserve their safety and the safety of their property.

The GDN earlier reported that Capital Municipality director-general Mohammed Saad Al Sahli confirmed that all four municipalities were working together to tackle rainwater accumulation.

Incidents of waterlogging on main roads can be reported on the hotline 17545544, and on internal streets on 80008188.

Two Bahraini dirt bike riders Ahmed and Hussain Hassan were also seen riding their bikes in the rain, as they enjoyed practising their skills in different types of weather.

On April 15 and 16, Bahrain witnessed its second heaviest rainfall since records began, with a record average rainfall of 67.6mm.

l Public Security chief and National Civil Emergency Management Committee chairman Lieutenant General Tariq Al Hassan has announced the activation of the National Civil Emergency Management Centre to monitor the implications of rain and unstable weather.

The decision aligns with the directives of Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, according to a statement.

Lt Gen Al Hassan said that the centre is implementing the rainfall emergency plan.

