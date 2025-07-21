Bahrain - Workplaces across Bahrain are now legally required to implement enhanced medical aid and emergency treatment protocols and optional use of defibrillators effective yesterday.

It follows a new ministerial resolution (3822) issued by Health Minister Dr Jalila Al Sayyed in the latest edition of the Official Gazette.

The resolution introduces comprehensive regulations to strengthen occupational safety, focusing on first-aid availability, medical preparedness and rapid response to health emergencies, especially in high-risk industries.

It also coincides with recent moves by the General Sports Authority (GSA) to mandate the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in gyms and fitness centres.

This dual approach highlights a growing national focus on preventative and life-saving measures in both professional and recreational environments.

The resolution is based on several key Bahraini laws such as the 1976 Social Insurance Law, 2012 Private Sector Employment Law, the 2018 Public Health Law and its 2021 executive bylaws and the 2013 Occupational Safety Regulations Resolution.

Employers found in violation of the new rules could face penalties under Article 192 of the 2012 Private Sector Employment Law or Article 129 of the Public Health Law, depending on the nature of the infraction.

Under the new resolution, employers must provide adequate first-aid arrangements at each workplace, first-aid kits (one per 100 workers or fewer) and emergency plans with maps and contact details of nearby health facilities.

At least one qualified and trained first-aider must be provided for every 20 employees, with their names recorded in a special register and an employee must be designated to monitor kit availability and information reporting.

The first-aid kits must include supplied based on workplace risk which are classified as Class A (low/medium risk) and Class B (high risk).

Periodic inspection of contents is mandatory, and records must be maintained.

Employers are obligated to immediately summon medical help and ensure timely transportation of injured workers to healthcare facilities.

A detailed plan for responding to emergencies is required, including evacuation routes, health facility contact details and first-aid kit locations.

The resolution officially repeals the outdated 1976 decision on first-aid kits and updates standards in line with modern medical practice.

It came into effect on Friday, but since it was an off day for the private sector, its official implementation date was yesterday.

Following are the detailed first-aid kit requirements:

n Class A Kits (low to medium risk environments such as offices or retail stores) must include 16 adhesive bandages, antibiotic ointments and antiseptics, burns dressings, CPR masks, eye wash, a foil blanket, scissors, medical gloves and a first-aid guide; AED (Automated External Defibrillator) is optional.

n Class B Kits (high-risk sites such as factories or construction zones) require larger quantities of all Class A items, additional trauma pads, splints, tourniquets, minimum eight medical gloves, extended adhesive tapes, and double cold packs, eye and skin wash in larger volumes and an AED (optional, but strongly encouraged).

