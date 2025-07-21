Gulf stocks held their ground as investors weighed upbeat corporate earnings against lingering uncertainty over U.S. trade policy, after reports that Washington is pushing for a minimum 15% to 20% tariff in any deal with the European Union.

Despite global jitters, strong results from regional heavyweights and steady oil prices helped offset external headwinds.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.2% higher, on course to snap its longest downturn in nearly two years, with financials driving the gains.

Saudi National Bank - the country's biggest lender by assets - gained 1.5% and Al Rajhi Bank, the largest sharia-compliant bank, jumped over 1% after their strong second-quarter results lifted sentiment across the banking sector.

However, the petrochemical giant SIPCHEM fell 3.7% after posting a rare loss, breaking a five-year streak of profitability.

Dubai's benchmark index eased 0.1%, pressured by broad-based declines as investors locked in gains after a recent multi-year rally.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia surged 5.1% to a fresh record high after securing a bid to operate a new Saudi low-cost national airline, set to launch by 2030.

Abu Dhabi Index posted a decline ahead of key upcoming earnings as investors looked for cues on the market's next direction.

Qatar's stock index added 0.1%, nearing a two-year peak, led by a 1.5% rise in Commercial Bank.

Among other gainers, Qatar International Islamic Bank advanced 1.4% on a year-on-year rise of 5.2% in its six-month profit.

