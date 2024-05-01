The Cabinet yesterday reviewed a memorandum submitted by Interior Minister and Civil Defence Council chairman General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa regarding preparations for the expected rainfall in the coming days.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, chaired the weekly meeting at Gudaibiya Palace.

Rain is likely to hit Bahrain from today until Thursday morning with strong gusts starting from Wednesday, according to the latest meteorological update from the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry’s Meteorological Directorate.

Bahrain witnessed its second heaviest rainfall since records began, with an average rainfall of 67.6mm recorded on April 15 and 16.