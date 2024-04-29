Solidarity Bahrain, one of the largest insurance companies in Bahrain and a subsidiary of Solidarity Group Holding, announced the promotion of 33 employees from various departments, ranging from junior employees to members of middle, and executive management.

This comes as part of continuous efforts by the company to support the professional development of its workforce.

These promotions exemplify the company’s deep commitment to nurturing the professional growth of its team members across all levels.

This step embodies Solidarity Bahrain’s unwavering belief in the significance of embracing young local talents, who are crucial in driving the company’s growth and success.

In addition, these promotions pave the way for exceptional employees to develop into capable leaders, to assume senior positions within the company and spearhead the industry in the future.

Solidarity Bahrain’s assistant general manager - corporate support Mohamed Awachi said: “In line with our commitment to fostering the development of Bahraini talents and recognising their exceptional contributions, we are delighted to announce a series of promotions within the company. These promotions encompass our employees, reflecting our confidence in their capabilities and their ability to take on greater responsibilities. We would like to congratulate all the employees who have been promoted and wish them continued success in their professional careers.”

He added: “We look forward for the promoted employees’ hard work and dedication to become an inspiration for their colleagues. It is without a doubt that we are moving forward in achieving our strategic goals within our approach to investing in our promising human capital, as we believe that they are the company’s most valuable assets.”

This step confirms Solidarity Bahrain’s keenness and commitment to embracing national talent and contributing to their growth and professional development, which paves the way towards preparing distinguished and qualified cadres to ascend to senior positions and lead the sector in the future.

Additionally, this also comes as part of the company’s effort to enhance the principle of trust between employees and management, which contributes to enhancing Solidarity’s range of services and advancing the development of the company.