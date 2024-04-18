Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa yesterday held a meeting with Labour Minister Jameel Humaidan. The meeting followed the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the ministries to ensure that all pardoned individuals are registered as beneficiaries of unemployment benefits for job-seekers.

The Interior Minister commended the ongoing support provided by the government, led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to implement rehabilitation projects, initiatives and programmes to promote a constructive approach to integrate beneficiaries into society.The meeting discussed steps and mechanisms to ensure speedy and accurate implementation of the directives.

It has been agreed that the Labour Ministry will make an announcement on the upcoming procedures. Also present were the Information and e-Government Authority chief executive, and the director-generals of Criminal Investigations and Forensic Science and Verdict Enforcement and Alternative Sentencing.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).