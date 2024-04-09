A delegation from Tamkeen led by chief executive Maha Mofeez visited the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) where they met the bank’s executive management including group chief executive Usman Ahmed and other officials.

The visit aimed to introduce the bank to Tamkeen’s revamped suite of programmes designed to bolster the skills of Bahraini workers and ease their entry into the private sector. Discussions included how the National Bank of Bahrain can leverage these programmes to fill open positions and contribute to the development of a more qualified local workforce.

