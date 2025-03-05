Bahrain - A labour market study could be conducted every four years to assess the demand for various professions in both the public and private sectors.

The proposal, approved unanimously during the weekly Parliament session yesterday, was presented by five MPs led by Lulwa Al Romaihi.

It aims to address unemployment and guide graduates towards in-demand specialisations.

The MPs believe that a regular workforce study would enable policymakers to identify trends, anticipate labour demands, and ensure that educational institutions align their programmes with the actual needs of the market.

A proposal to ease the financial burden on the families of deceased Bahraini citizens by waiving outstanding electricity, water and municipality fees upon the subscriber’s death has also been unanimously approved.

The proposal was submitted by five MPs led by services committee vice-chairman MP Mohammed Al Olaiwi. They said the current system, which requires heirs to settle unpaid utility and municipal bills from the deceased’s estate, places an additional financial strain on families already dealing with the loss. They also claimed that the waiver of dues would prevent disputes among heirs settling the deceased’s liabilities.

Eight other proposals were unanimously approved and referred to the Cabinet for review:

l Revamping Al Mazara’a Avenue from Jasra to Demistan.

l Altering construction rules and regulations for villas in the Sanad Saraya Area to allow homeowners to expand their small buildings which doesn’t exceed 210sqm.

l Building two jetties for fishermen – one, between the Isa Bin Salman and Hamad Bin Isa Bridges and the second, between the fourth bridge connecting Manama with Muharraq.

l Rescheduling housing loans on pensioners to ensure instalments don’t exceed 10 per cent of their monthly income, instead of the current 25pc.

l Establishing an elderly centre for Southern Governorate residents in Wadi Al Sail.

l Easing eligibility conditions for anti-inflation allowance to include Bahrainis with commercial registrations (CRs), who don’t have a fixed or proper source of income.

l Adopting a more transparent mechanism for Sijilat (CR database) to allow people to access information about businesses.

l Keeping services’ ministries open over two shifts – morning and evening.

