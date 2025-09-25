RIYADH — Minister of Human Resource and Social Development has been granted the authority to regulate the employment of dependents of expatriates in the Kingdom. The Council of Ministers has taken a decision in this regard, Akhbar 24 reported.



The minister is tasked to determine the scope of economic activities and professions covered under the Cabinet decision, which will be implemented, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Non-Oil Revenues Development Center.



The decision will be implemented in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the "Special arrangements for the employment of male and female dependents of foreign workers legally residing in the Kingdom as an alternative to recruitment."



According to the Cabinet decision, the HR minister will determine the financial fee for employing dependents of expatriates. The decision emphasized that the total amount collected from each companion should be equal to the fee currently charged for employing foreign workers in the private sector.



It is noteworthy that the regulations governing the employment of dependents in the Kingdom, issued in 1437 AH, stipulated six conditions for such a hiring.

These include that the companion must be either husband or wife or male guardian of a female employee, and that their employment must comply with the regulations of the Nitaqat Saudization program.

It is also stipulated that the dependents shall not be hired in those exclusive jobs for Saudis.

