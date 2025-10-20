RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, announced the implementation of the second phase of the decision to raise Saudization rates for four health professions in the private sector.

The decision takes effect Oct. 17, 2025, in line with the approved professional definitions and classifications.

Under the new regulation, clinical nutrition and physical therapy professions are required to achieve an 80% Saudization rate, medical laboratories 70%, and radiology 65%.

The minimum salary for specialists has been set at SR7,000, and for technicians at SR5,000. The decision applies to all private health facilities across the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has made procedural guidelines available on its website, outlining implementation details and Saudization ratios, and urged establishments to comply with the decision to avoid regulatory penalties.

The initiative builds on previous efforts to nationalize health professions, with the Ministry of Health overseeing its implementation in line with labor market needs.

Private sector entities will benefit from support and incentives provided by the human resources system, including recruitment assistance, training, qualification, employment sustainability, and priority access to Saudization and Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) programs.

The decision aims to enhance the participation of Saudi professionals in the labor market and provide productive and rewarding employment opportunities across the Kingdom, supporting the objectives of the Labor Market Strategy and the Health Sector Transformation Program.

