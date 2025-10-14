MADINAH —Tourism is a major economic driver and ranks the fourth-largest employer in the Madinah region, according to a report of the Madinah Chamber of Commerce.

The report noted that this vital sector provides jobs for 11 percent of Madinah’s total workforce in the first quarter of 2025.

The report also highlighted Madinah's strong performance in the hospitality sector, which recorded the highest hotel occupancy rate in the Kingdom during the last quarter of 2024.

The occupancy rate for serviced apartments reached 48.7 percent, demonstrating strong demand for hotel and tourism services.

Madinah also ranks second in the Kingdom, after Makkah, in terms of the average length of stay, with visitors staying an average of four nights.

These indicators reflect the city's continued appeal as a distinct destination, supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to establish tourism and hospitality as sustainable economic pillars that boost human resource development and create diverse job opportunities.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).