Muscat – Ministry of Labour (MoL) has issued Ministerial Decision No 475/2025 introducing new regulations to govern the employment of domestic workers and related professions in a move aimed at improving labour standards and safeguarding workers’ rights.

The decision, issued on October 9, comes into effect on Monday. It aligns with the Labour Law and supports the sultanate’s efforts to build a fair and sustainable labour market in line with Vision 2040, the ministry stated.

The regulation applies to a wide range of professions including domestic workers, nannies, private drivers, gardeners, agricultural workers, building guards, home nurses, cooks and animal care workers, such as those tending to camels, horses and livestock.

The new rules establish minimum rights for workers, which cannot be reduced or waived by any contract or agreement. Employment contracts must be written in Arabic or include an Arabic version. Workers are entitled to at least 21 days of annual leave, weekly rest and up to 30 days of sick leave each year. The regulation prohibits forced labour, harassment and confiscation of passports or personal documents. Employers are also banned from hiring workers under 21 years of age, charging recruitment fees to workers or employing them outside their licensed profession.

Employers are required to provide adequate housing, food, transport and health insurance, and maintain a worker’s employment record for at least one year after the end of service. The regulation mandates that all employment contracts be electronically registered through MoL’s platform and sets clear guidelines for working hours, with a maximum of 12 hours per day, probation periods and wage payment timelines.

Employers must settle all financial dues within five days from the worker’s last working day if the worker transfers to another employer within Oman. For workers leaving the sultanate permanently, the end-of-service gratuity must be paid within three days. Workers are allowed to terminate their contracts without notice if their employer fails to pay wages for two consecutive months or commits any form of assault, abuse or degrading treatment.

Employers, on the other hand, have the right to dismiss an employee without end-of-service benefits if the worker assaults them or their relatives, or remains absent from work for three consecutive days or seven separate days within a year without a valid reason.

Domestic workers are exempt from legal fees in labour disputes and may be represented by licensed recruitment offices in claims. Violation of the regulations can lead to administrative fines ranging from RO50 to RO500, multiplied by the number of affected workers.

MoL stated that the decision is part of ongoing efforts to improve governance, enhance social justice, and ensure decent living and working conditions for all categories of workers. By introducing clear standards for domestic employment, Oman continues to reinforce its commitment to upholding international labour practices and protecting the rights of both employers and workers.

Rights and obligations

Maximum working hours – 12/day

Employers must provide housing, food, transport and health insurance

Financial dues to be settled within 5 days (or 3 days if worker leaves Oman)

Workers can quit without notice if unpaid or abused

Violations punishable by fines from RO50 to RO500 per worker

