The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) has launched a new e-service platform for services relating to domestic employees in Bahrain – including application for permits, their issuance, renewal and termination.

The online initiative gives employers the ability to complete transactions electronically through the authority’s Expatriate Management System (EMS), without the need to visit any of the branches in person, although the option to apply in person will still be there for those wishing to do so.

LMRA chief executive Nibras Talib stated that the new services come as part of the authority’s commitment to continuously enhance the quality of services provided and streamline government related services.

“Employers will be able to complete all operations relating to domestic employment through the EMS using their ‘Advanced e-Key’, which is issued by the Information and eGovernment Authority,” Mr Talib said.

“They will be able to apply for the issuance of work permits, their renewal, or their termination, to increase the ceiling for domestic workers or to change their profession.

“These enhancements come as part of the authority’s desire to re-engineer initiatives and shift towards digitisation of its services.

“The authority already streamlined the process of applying for domestic employee permits through licensed employment offices, which eliminated the need to visit government offices.”

Other services and transactions that can be carried out electronically through the EMS include Domestic Employment Fee Payment by using Debit or Credit Cards, and viewing Domestic Employee Information.

They can also approve requests submitted by domestic employee recruitment offices, monitor the progress of transactions, view a list of workers under their record and check the expiration date of the work permit and its legal status, in addition to other services.

For more information or inquiries, employers can visit the authority’s website at www.lmra.gov.bh or contact the LMRA Call Centre at 17506055.

