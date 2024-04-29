A delegation from Bahrain took part in the opening session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development, held in Riyadh.

The event was held under the patronage of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The opening was attended by Adviser to His Majesty King Hamad for Diplomatic Affairs Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Sustainable Development Minister and Economic Development Board chief executive Noor Al Khulaif, Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Central Bank of Bahrain Governor Khalid Humaidan, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company CEO Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, EDB adviser Iain Lindsay, Policies and Co-ordination Director General at the Prime Minister’s Office Shaikh Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa and Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority CEO Sarah Buheji.

The event features sessions and discussions aimed at strengthening international co-operation and developing sustainable solutions to economic and geopolitical challenges, as well as fostering new partnerships.