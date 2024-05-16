Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani yesterday expressed Bahrain’s pride in hosting the 33rd Arab Summit. In two separate interviews with Saudi Okaz and Jordanian Addustour newspapers, he voiced confidence in the Arab leaders’ wisdom to reach consensual resolutions that meet the aspirations of the Arab nation for unity and integration in braving the current regional and international challenges and fostering peace, security, stability, coexistence and prosperity.Speaking to Saudi Arabia’s Okaz, the Foreign Minister emphasised solid historical and strategic partnership between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and conformity of their diplomatic stances under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

He also stressed mutual keenness to boost Arab solidarity in protecting national security, resolving conflicts peacefully and supporting crucial Arab issues.Dr Al Zayani pointed out ongoing political co-ordination and consultation between both countries under the support of the Bahraini-Saudi Co-ordination Council co-chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The Foreign Minister commended Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy and its presidency of the previous Arab Summit, underlining its leading role in enhancing Arab national security as well as regional and global peace.

He recalled His Majesty the King’s assertion at the 32nd Arab Summit of the need to shape a renewable and balanced regional system based on solving fundamental issues, including resumption of the Saudi-Iranian diplomatic relations, continuity of the humanitarian truce in Yemen, return of Syria to the Arab bloc, restoring security and stability in Sudan and working out a fair solution to the Palestinian cause.In his interview with Jordanian Addustour newspaper, the Foreign Minister underlined the significance of the Arab Summit in Bahrain in promoting pan-Arab work and confronting regional and international challenges.

“The summit will come up with constructive resolutions and initiatives to further consolidate joint Arab action and support co-operation and integration in all political, economic, security and social fields,” he said. He also praised strong and historical fraternal relations between Bahrain and Jordan and their steady development at all levels.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).