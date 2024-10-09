The Bahrain Chamber has underscored the importance of developing stronger ties with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass stressed the need to work towards achieving more benefits for the private sector and the national economy.

He called for increased awareness among business owners about expanding into foreign markets and navigating global trade opportunities while mitigating risks.

Mr Nass added that the Chamber is actively seeking partnerships with global organisations to enhance co-operation and broaden its scope of work.

Bahrain Chamber first vice-chairman Khalid Najibi highlighted the importance of strengthening co-operation between the two organisations through joint initiatives.

Rashid Ibrahim, chairman of ICC’s National Committee, expressed satisfaction with the existing partnership and emphasised its role in promoting economic growth in Bahrain. He praised Bahrain Chamber for its vital role in supporting the commercial sector.