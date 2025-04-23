Bahrain - Strong relations between Bahrain and Kyrgyzstan came under the spotlight yesterday as His Majesty King Hamad held talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov at Gudaibiya Palace.

An official reception ceremony was held in honour of President Zhaparov. The two leaders reviewed the strong relations and explored co-operation opportunities, particularly in the sectors of economy, trade, investment, and other vital areas that serve their shared interests.

His Majesty and President Zhaparov welcomed the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs), which will contribute to advancing and strengthening mutual co-operation between the two countries.

The King later hosted a luncheon in honour of President Zhaparov and his accompanying delegation.

Bahrain’s delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani.

In the presence of His Majesty and President Zhaparov, an official signing ceremony was held for the following agreements:

1. An MoU between Bahrain’s General Sports Authority and the Kyrgyz Republic State Agency for Fitness Culture and Sports, regarding co-operation in the field of physical culture and sports. It was signed by Supreme Council for Youth and Sports first deputy chairman, General Sports Authority chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee president Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.

2. An agreement was signed on air services by Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Kyrgyzstan’s State Civil Aviation Agency director general Bustonov Daniyar.

3. An MoU between Bahrain’s Finance and National Economy Ministry and the Kyrgyz Republic Economy and Commerce Ministry regarding economic co-operation, was signed by Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani and Kyrgyzstan’s Economy and Commerce Minister Bakyt Sydykov.

4. An agreement between Health Ministries of Bahrain and Kyrgyz Republic on co-operation in the health sector was signed by Health Minister Dr Jalila Al Sayyed and Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.

5. An MoU between the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (Baca) and Kyrgyz Republic’s Culture, Information and Youth Policy Ministry on cultural co-operation was signed by Information Minister Dr Ramzan Al Nuaimi and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.

6. An agreement between Bahrain’s Youth Affairs Ministry and Kyrgyz Republic’s Culture, Information and Youth Policy Ministry on co-operation in the field of youth was signed by Youth Affairs Minister Rawan Tawfiqi and Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.

7. An MoU between Bahrain’s Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Ministry and Kyrgyz Republic’s Justice Ministry for co-operation in legal and judicial matters was signed by Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Nawaf Al Maawda and Kyrgyzstan’s Justice Minister Ayaz Baetov.

8. An agreement between Bahrain’s Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Ministry and Kyrgyz Republic’s State Commission for Religious Affairs was signed by Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Nawaf Al Maawda and Kyrgyzstan’s State Commission Director for Religious Affairs Azamat Yusupov.

9. An MoU between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of both Bahrain and Kyrgyz Republic was signed by Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass and Kyrgyz Ambassador Ulukbek Maripov residing in Riyadh.

