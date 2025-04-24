Doha: Hamad International Airport (HIA) has maintained its prominent position on the global stage, being recognised as one of the busiest airports for international travellers in 2024, as reported by Airports Council International (ACI) World.

ACI World plays a vital role in enhancing the safety, security, and sustainability of the global aviation sector by advocating for the shared interests of airports and their surrounding communities while also promoting superior standards in airport management and operations.

A report from the organisation indicates that in 2024, the number of international passengers who boarded and disembarked in Doha reached 52,714,976, reflecting a 14.8% increase from 2023 and a 35.9% rise compared to 2019, positioning the award-winning airport among the top ten in the world.

It is important to note that as of 2024, there are around 4,300 international airports globally that are equipped with customs and immigration facilities to manage international flights, thereby enhancing global travel and connectivity.

HIA’s performance in air cargo is particularly noteworthy. The ACI preview indicated that HIA secured a remarkable position, ranking eighth among the world’s busiest cargo airports with a total of 2,616,849 metric tonnes of cargo loaded and unloaded in 2024. The figure represents an 11.1% increase from 2023 and an 18.1% increase compared to 2019.

According to the ACI World report, the global air cargo volumes in 2024 rose by 8.4% year-on-year, reaching over 124 million metric tonnes, a 3.9% increase compared to 2019.

The top 10 airfreight gateways handled 32.3 million tonnes, accounting for nearly 26% of global volumes. This success is attributed to several factors. Strong e-commerce traffic, disruptions in maritime shipping, and declining jet fuel prices have boosted air cargo demand globally, and HIA has capitalised on these trends.

As a hub for Qatar Airways Cargo, one of the world’s largest air cargo carriers, HIA handles substantial freight volumes, including high-value goods and perishables. The airport’s advanced cargo facilities, coupled with efficient logistics and customs processes, have enhanced its competitiveness.

ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci emphasised the resilience of airports like HIA, noting their role as “vital arteries of trade, commerce, and connectivity.”

“Amid global challenges, the resilience of the world’s busiest airports shines. These hubs are vital arteries of trade, commerce, and connectivity. As air travel grows, ACI World stands ready to support its members, ensuring the smooth flow of people and goods that drive global economic, social, and cultural progress,” he noted.

According to the ACI’s preliminary figures, global passenger traffic in 2024 reached nearly 9.5 billion, a 9% increase from 2023 and a 3.8% gain over pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The top 10 busiest airports handled 855 million passengers, representing nine percent of global traffic.

In 2025, global passenger traffic is forecast to reach 9.9 billion with a 4.8% year-over-year growth rate. While passenger demand remains strong, the pace of expansion is expected to slow as markets shift from recovery-driven surges to structural, long-term growth patterns, the report indicated.

HIA’s passenger growth is driven by Qatar’s strategic investments in aviation infrastructure and its focus on seamless connectivity. The airport’s state-of-the-art facilities, including the iconic Orchard indoor tropical garden, enhance the passenger experience, making it a preferred transit point.

Additionally, Doha’s geographic position as a midpoint between East and West continues to attract international travellers, contributing to its robust passenger numbers.

The ACI notes that international traffic recovery has been a key driver of global aviation growth, and HIA’s focus on international connectivity positions it well to capitalise on this trend.

Beyond traffic metrics, HIA’s excellence in customer experience sets it apart.

Hamad International Airport was recently recognised as one of the world’s best airports at the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards in Madrid, Spain.

It retained its title as the Best Airport in the Middle East for the eleventh consecutive year and won Best Airport Shopping globally for the third year in a row. The airport was also awarded the prestigious 5-star Airport Rating. While the ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards focus on passenger surveys conducted at airports, HIA’s Skytrax accolades align with ACI’s emphasis on customer experience as a critical performance indicator.

As global passenger traffic is forecasted to reach 9.9 billion in 2025, HIA is well-positioned for continued growth.

