MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman will be hosting the fourth edition of the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO 2025) during December 1–3, 2025. Held under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, and in strategic partnership with Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom), the summit will be hosted by Birba Energy Services and will attract over 3,000 international delegates, including government officials, investors, and clean energy experts.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, to announce the summit, Dr Firas Ali al Abduwani, Director General of Renewable Energy and Hydrogen, described GHSO 2025 a milestone on Oman's journey toward a green hydrogen economy. "Hosting this summit is an affirmation of our country's objective of carbon neutrality," he said, referencing Oman's strategic advantages including vast land availability, port facilities, and international positioning.

Dr Al Abduwani also added his remarks on the importance of the conference saying, "As a Ministry, we view this conference as a cornerstone initiative and an essential tool in our efforts to establish a culture of green hydrogen. It is also an important platform to measure the market readiness to adopt and invest in green hydrogen technologies."

Dr Al Abduwani further added, "In the context of our net-zero ambition, this event is one of a series of flagship conferences hosted by the Ministry. They each have a different intention—some giving a general overview, while others, like today's, are specialist and specific. This specialist conference is all about green hydrogen, a reflection of the strategic importance we place on its development and future role in the energy policy of the nation."

The conference will be an opportunity to invest, innovate, and partner, supplementing Oman's hydrogen masterplan to provide solutions to energy security, diversification of the economy, reducing emissions, competitiveness, and developing local capacities. Eight projects are already awarded in Duqm and Dhofar.

Eng Abdulaziz al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom Oman, stated, "The Green Hydrogen Summit has become a cornerstone event on the renewable energy calendar of Oman after being hosted in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Although the summit did not take place in 2024, the drive to propel Oman's green hydrogen strategy is intact.”

Over the years, the summit has seen a growing number of stakeholders from all over the world, including policymakers, technical experts, developers, investors, and market watchers. The conference is an important forum for exchange, knowledge sharing, and innovation advocacy across the entire green hydrogen value chain.

Eng Al Shidhani continued, "The officials emphasized Oman's determination to host the summit annually, regarding it as a valuable means of engaging with international stakeholders and promoting the country's experience and success and opportunities in the green hydrogen sector. The following summit will feature technology exhibitions, policy discussions, and business development forums."

“As a nation committed to a green future of energy, we believe that this summit enables us to share our vision with the world, hear our global partners, and collectively shape the future of green hydrogen," he concluded.

Supported strongly by both public and private stakeholders, the summit will consolidate Oman's reputation as a regional clean energy hub that helps drive its Vision 2040 and Net Zero by 2050.

