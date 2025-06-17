Arab Finance: Elsewedy Electric is planning to boost its investments in Egypt's mining, green energy, exploration services, and the petrochemical industry, the company’s CEO Ahmed Elsewedy unveiled.

During his meeting with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi, Elsewedy discussed strengthening cooperation in mineral resources, petroleum, petrochemicals, and green energy sectors.

He also highlighted the group’s plans to invest in mineral resources, including phosphate and kaolin, through establishing value-added processing industries.

On his part, Badawi reviewed the six key pillars of the state’s strategy, addressing the recent decision to transform the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) into the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority.

This step aims to enhance the authority’s efficiency in working with both the government and investors and attract domestic and foreign investment into the mining sector, while backing Egypt’s position as a regional hub for mining industries.

On June 12th, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi approved this transformation as part of the state's efforts to achieve a real breakthrough in the mining sector and maximize the added value of mineral resources.