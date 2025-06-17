BONN, Germany - The United Arab Emirates participated in first Global Cooling Pledge Signatories Focal Points Meeting, held in Bonn, Germany.

During the meeting, the UAE highlighted its efforts in the cooling sector and the integration of cooling within its national energy efficiency plans, as well as the latest developments in the Global Cooling Commitment, which the UAE co-chairs in partnership with Brazil in preparation for COP30.

This commitment was launched during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) by the UAE Presidency, in partnership with the UN Environment Programme's Cool Coalition, with the aim of translating global commitments into practical actions on the ground.

Within a period not exceeding 18 months, the commitment has seen remarkable expansion with the addition of 72 countries and more than 80 partners, highlighting the international community's ability to act swiftly when cooling is viewed as a frontline defence against climate change.